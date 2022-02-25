Menu
2016 Kia Soul

58,521 KM

Details Description Features

$17,292

+ tax & licensing
$17,292

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS

2016 Kia Soul

EX | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 8295369
  2. 8295369
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,292

+ taxes & licensing

58,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295369
  • Stock #: 370467
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53G7370467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,521 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

