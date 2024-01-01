Menu
<p>HERE IS A SPORTY LUXURY SUV AT BEST THIS SUV IS WELL MAINTANED AND SOLD CERTIFIED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT COME BY FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2016 Land Rover Evoque

147,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
VIN SALVD2BG8GH082287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1612
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A SPORTY LUXURY SUV AT BEST THIS SUV IS WELL MAINTANED AND SOLD CERTIFIED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT COME BY FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2016 Land Rover Evoque