2016 Larson Bow Rider Boat

0 KM

$37,950

+ tax & licensing
$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

Larson 185 GT

Larson 185 GT

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6988217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Larson 185s and Trailer 

-Purchased new May of 2015. 
 

New Condition with 30-40 Hours 
Merc 3.0L 4 Cylinder In-Board Engine
Full Storage and Snap on Covers
 

Other Features Include: 

-Sun Canopy Stereo

-Fish Finder

-Depth Gauge

-Keel Guard

-Swim Platform w/ Ladder
 

Under Manufacturers Warranty until March 2023
 

Stored Indoors, Winterized, and Yearly Serviced!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

