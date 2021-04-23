2016 Larson Bow Rider Boat

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Larson 185s and Trailer
-Purchased new May of 2015.
New Condition with 30-40 Hours
Merc 3.0L 4 Cylinder In-Board Engine
Full Storage and Snap on Covers
Other Features Include:
-Sun Canopy Stereo
-Fish Finder
-Depth Gauge
-Keel Guard
-Swim Platform w/ Ladder
Under Manufacturers Warranty until March 2023
Stored Indoors, Winterized, and Yearly Serviced!
