Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS 300

Lucury.Navi.Camera.BlindSpot.ParkAssist.Only48Km

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS 300

Lucury.Navi.Camera.BlindSpot.ParkAssist.Only48Km

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Contact Seller

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,962KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4623078
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER IS 300 AWD EQUIPPED WITH LUXURY PLUS PACKAGE - OFF LEASE FROM LEXUS CANADA - LEXUS SERVICED SINCE NEW - HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: LEXUS NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITOR - POWER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - POWER REAR SUNSHADE - SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - LEXUS PARK ASSIST - TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST - MUST BE SEEN ***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED*** FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C...MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C...TRADE INS WELCOME AND EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!! ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redline Motors

2016 Lexus IS 300 Lu...
 48,962 KM
$25,880 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus IS 350 AW...
 109,203 KM
$22,880 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RC 350 F-...
 93,792 KM
$29,880 + tax & lic
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189

Send A Message