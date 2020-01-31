2016 Lexus IS 300

ONE OWNER IS 300 AWD EQUIPPED WITH LUXURY PLUS PACKAGE - OFF LEASE FROM LEXUS CANADA - LEXUS SERVICED SINCE NEW - HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: LEXUS NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITOR - POWER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - POWER REAR SUNSHADE - SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - LEXUS PARK ASSIST - TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST - MUST BE SEEN ***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED*** FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C...MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C...TRADE INS WELCOME AND EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!! ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Warranty Available
- Warranty Included
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
