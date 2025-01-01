$23,464+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Lexus NX 200t
AWD | F SPORT | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF
2016 Lexus NX 200t
AWD | F SPORT | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,464
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,893KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ9G2057315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # G057315
- Mileage 138,893 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
2014 Honda CR-V AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) 298,486 KM $7,862 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE | APP CONNECT | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA 31,499 KM $23,462 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS | 6 PASS | NO ACCIDENT | LOW KM 96,522 KM $16,963 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-772-XXXX(click to show)
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
$23,464
+ taxes & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2016 Lexus NX 200t