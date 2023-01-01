Menu
2016 Lexus NX 200t

124,812 KM

Details Description Features

$26,880

+ tax & licensing
$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2016 Lexus NX 200t

2016 Lexus NX 200t

Navigation Camera Leather MoonRoof

2016 Lexus NX 200t

Navigation Camera Leather MoonRoof

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

124,812KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9618499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,812 KM

Vehicle Description

 This Lexus NX200t Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Air Conditioning, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

