Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Lexus RX 350

164,019 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10665741
  2. 10665741
  3. 10665741
  4. 10665741
  5. 10665741
  6. 10665741
  7. 10665741
  8. 10665741
  9. 10665741
Contact Seller

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA5GC006222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,019 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali New Arrival! No Accidents. for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali New Arrival! No Accidents. 34,098 KM $88,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Tucson GL 197,224 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Kia Forte 184,917 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350