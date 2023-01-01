Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Reserve AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned Reserve model
- Low mileage

Very rare and desirable Lincoln MKX Reserve package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 43,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, remote start, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

