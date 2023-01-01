$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Lincoln MKX
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10533153
- Stock #: 3776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3776
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Highly optioned Reserve model
- Low mileage
Very rare and desirable Lincoln MKX Reserve package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 43,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, remote start, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2