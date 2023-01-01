Menu
2016 Lincoln MKZ

52,664 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKZ

2016 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve Nav/Leather

2016 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve Nav/Leather

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

52,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080462
  • Stock #: 55099
  • VIN: 3LN6L2G96GR611402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55099
  • Mileage 52,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition trade in. Leather. Navigation. Very well looked after vehicle. Ford SYNC 3. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Time passes quickly so you might as well surround yourself with things that make your heart race. The new Lincoln MKZ is a driver’s car with the desire to excite and the power to do it.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

