$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS,FWD,Certified,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,2 Key's
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this stunning 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching crossover boasts a vibrant red exterior that's sure to turn heads, while the sleek black leather interior provides a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. With only 96,000km on the odometer, this Mazda CX-3 is ready for many more adventures.
This Mazda CX-3 GS is packed with features designed to make your drive enjoyable and convenient. The certified pre-owned status gives you peace of mind, knowing it's been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Featuring a sunroof and Bluetooth, you can enjoy the sunshine and stay connected on the go. It also comes with two keys for added convenience. This Mazda CX-3 is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable, stylish, and feature-rich compact SUV.
Here are five of the most exciting features this Mazda CX-3 has to offer:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.
- Leather Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and style in the premium black leather seats.
- Sunroof: Open up the sky and enjoy fresh air and sunshine with the convenient sunroof.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your devices and enjoy hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Two Keys: Extra peace of mind with a spare key included.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
