<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this stunning 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching crossover boasts a vibrant red exterior thats sure to turn heads, while the sleek black leather interior provides a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. With only 96,000km on the odometer, this Mazda CX-3 is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Mazda CX-3 GS is packed with features designed to make your drive enjoyable and convenient. The certified pre-owned status gives you peace of mind, knowing its been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Featuring a sunroof and Bluetooth, you can enjoy the sunshine and stay connected on the go. It also comes with two keys for added convenience. This Mazda CX-3 is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable, stylish, and feature-rich compact SUV.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features this Mazda CX-3 has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and style in the premium black leather seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Open up the sky and enjoy fresh air and sunshine with the convenient sunroof.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your devices and enjoy hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li><li><strong>Two Keys:</strong> Extra peace of mind with a spare key included.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer. --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; We finance,,, --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

2016 Mazda CX-3

96,000 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS,FWD,Certified,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,2 Key's

12964529

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS,FWD,Certified,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,2 Key's

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_LowKilometer
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
VIN JM1DKBC74G0102105

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this stunning 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This eye-catching crossover boasts a vibrant red exterior that's sure to turn heads, while the sleek black leather interior provides a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. With only 96,000km on the odometer, this Mazda CX-3 is ready for many more adventures.

This Mazda CX-3 GS is packed with features designed to make your drive enjoyable and convenient. The certified pre-owned status gives you peace of mind, knowing it's been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Featuring a sunroof and Bluetooth, you can enjoy the sunshine and stay connected on the go. It also comes with two keys for added convenience. This Mazda CX-3 is a great choice for anyone seeking a reliable, stylish, and feature-rich compact SUV.

Here are five of the most exciting features this Mazda CX-3 has to offer:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.
  • Leather Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and style in the premium black leather seats.
  • Sunroof: Open up the sky and enjoy fresh air and sunshine with the convenient sunroof.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your devices and enjoy hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  • Two Keys: Extra peace of mind with a spare key included.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2016 Mazda CX-3