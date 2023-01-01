Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

139,405 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150011
  • Stock #: 3667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3667
  • Mileage 139,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner

Incoming is a lovely Mazda CX-5 GS model with all the right features! This fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

