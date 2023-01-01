$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2016 Mazda CX-5
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
94,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10163913
- Stock #: 24015A
- VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0872055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24015A
- Mileage 94,187 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8