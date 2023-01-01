Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

94,187 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10163913
  2. 10163913
  3. 10163913
  4. 10163913
  5. 10163913
  6. 10163913
  7. 10163913
  8. 10163913
  9. 10163913
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163913
  • Stock #: 24015A
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0872055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24015A
  • Mileage 94,187 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2019 Hyundai Ioniq H...
 110,198 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 225,546 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Spo...
 59,836 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory