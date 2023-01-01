$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
146,889KM
Used
- Stock #: 3724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,889 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
Incoming is another beautiful Mazda CX-5 GT with ALL the features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, two-tone leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, A/C, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
