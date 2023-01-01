Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

131,330 KM

$18,499

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

GS AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! REMOTE START!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

131,330KM
Used
  Stock #: 3766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned

freshly traded-in is a lovely Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with all the right features! This fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,499 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

