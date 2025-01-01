$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
203,616KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4BY3G0819090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P64725AXZ
- Mileage 203,616 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Sport Utility SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
