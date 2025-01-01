Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sport Utility SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<br><br>Awards:<br> * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+<br><br>Reviews:<br> * Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Mazda CX-5

203,616 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12714678

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12714678
  2. 12714678
  3. 12714678
  4. 12714678
  5. 12714678
  6. 12714678
  7. 12714678
  8. 12714678
  9. 12714678
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,616KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4BY3G0819090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64725AXZ
  • Mileage 203,616 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX 203,616 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 61,435 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 110,635 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2016 Mazda CX-5