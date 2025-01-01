Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sport Utility SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Panic alarm, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Mazda CX-5

271,235 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle
12905672

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12905672
  2. 12905672
  3. 12905672
  4. 12905672
  5. 12905672
  6. 12905672
  7. 12905672
  8. 12905672
  9. 12905672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
271,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY6G0766565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64922AZ
  • Mileage 271,235 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Panic alarm, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | 132,607 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited w/Black Interior SPORTAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited w/Black Interior SPORTAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF 14,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | 271,235 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2016 Mazda CX-5