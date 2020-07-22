Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

103,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT NAV/Roof/AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT NAV/Roof/AWD

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 5390444
  2. 5390444
  3. 5390444
  4. 5390444
  5. 5390444
  6. 5390444
  7. 5390444
  8. 5390444
  9. 5390444
  10. 5390444
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5390444
  • Stock #: 54156
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY4G0810783

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,539 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner with a clean CarFax. Navigation. Power sunroof. Push button start. Keyless entry. Blind spot detection and much more. Incredible condition. SkyActive engine.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2015 Ford Mustang V6...
 13,366 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 63,183 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 96,098 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory