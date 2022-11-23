2016 Mazda CX-5

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9390634

9390634 Stock #: 1055

1055 VIN: JM3KE4CYXG0601811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1055

Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 2 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Braking Assist Front speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Total speakers: 6 Rear brake width: 0.4 Headlights: auto off Door trim: cloth Upholstery: premium cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD type: on demand Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15.5 Front brake width: 1.1 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Front brake diameter: 11.7 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Internet radio app: AHA Wheels: aluminum alloy halogen Exhaust tip color: metallic Impact absorbing seats: dual front Power outlet(s): cargo area Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 4.62 Alternator: 100 amps LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system reclining voice operated auto-locking Stitcher in dash Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

