2016 Mazda MAZDA3

170,501 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX -BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! 6 SPEED MT!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX -BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! 6 SPEED MT!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,501KM
Used
  Stock #: 3609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3609
  • Mileage 170,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tires included


Freshly traded Mazda3 has just landed in a desirable 6 speed manual transmission! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, 6 speed manual transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

