2016 Mazda MAZDA3

90,002 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

GS - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

GS - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

90,002KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10510896
  Stock #: 3762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3762
  • Mileage 90,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire package included
- Well serviced
- Well optioned


Freshly traded Mazda 3 GS sedan has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$16,499 PLUS HST & LIC.


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

