$12,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,491KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4379
- Mileage 162,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- New tires all around
- New braked all around
Just landed is a lovely Mazda 3 GS at an excellent price point! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats upgraded alloys, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AU/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$13,498 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3