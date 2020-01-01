Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6-SPEED MT!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,655KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4474116
  • Stock #: 2276
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Here comes another beautiful Mazda 3 GT in a desirable 6-speed manual transmission! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $13,488 PLUS HST & LIC.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Bose Sound System
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Xenon Lights
  • Automatic lights
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • Tech Package
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

