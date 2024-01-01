Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Fully optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a rare and desirable Mazda 6 GT with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, heads up display, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

169,072 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! BOSE!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! BOSE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11004050
  2. 11004050
  3. 11004050
  4. 11004050
  5. 11004050
  6. 11004050
  7. 11004050
  8. 11004050
  9. 11004050
  10. 11004050
  11. 11004050
  12. 11004050
  13. 11004050
  14. 11004050
  15. 11004050
  16. 11004050
  17. 11004050
  18. 11004050
  19. 11004050
  20. 11004050
  21. 11004050
  22. 11004050
  23. 11004050
  24. 11004050
  25. 11004050
  26. 11004050
  27. 11004050
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,072KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3910
  • Mileage 169,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Fully optioned


Here comes a rare and desirable Mazda 6 GT with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, heads up display, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 Acura TLX 9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Acura TLX 9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 122,929 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX 6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Acura RDX 6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 76,021 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 124,229 KM $17,488 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA6