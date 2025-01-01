Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><span><br>- </span><span>Highly optioned</span><span><br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a lovely Mazda 6 GT with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>ONLY $18,498 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

103,473 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
12465151

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 12465151
  2. 12465151
  3. 12465151
  4. 12465151
  5. 12465151
  6. 12465151
  7. 12465151
  8. 12465151
  9. 12465151
  10. 12465151
  11. 12465151
  12. 12465151
  13. 12465151
  14. 12465151
  15. 12465151
  16. 12465151
  17. 12465151
  18. 12465151
  19. 12465151
  20. 12465151
  21. 12465151
  22. 12465151
  23. 12465151
  24. 12465151
  25. 12465151
  26. 12465151
  27. 12465151
  28. 12465151
  29. 12465151
  30. 12465151
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,473KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4422
  • Mileage 103,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned


Just landed is a lovely Mazda 6 GT with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, head up display, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
ONLY $18,498 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 89,333 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Prius - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH HYBRID! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Toyota Prius - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH HYBRID! 153,153 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 226,396 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Mazda MAZDA6