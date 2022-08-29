Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

29,364 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,364KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3312
  • Mileage 29,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- AWD


Here comes a very desirable Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC with only 29km! This spacious AWD hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, alloys, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

