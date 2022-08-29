$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9056716
- Stock #: 3312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3312
- Mileage 29,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- AWD
Here comes a very desirable Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC with only 29km! This spacious AWD hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, alloys, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.