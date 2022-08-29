$25,005+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$25,005
+ taxes & licensing
123,946KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9026089
- Stock #: NK4593A
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB4GN392083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4593A
- Mileage 123,946 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class' coupe like styling and relative affordability will appeal to buyers looking to move up to a luxury brand, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This sedan has 123,946 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC. This Mercedes Benz CLA 250 4MATIC is fitted with a technologically advanced full time all wheel drive system capable of tackling any type of road condition. Standard options include an eco start-stop function, elegant aluminum wheels, rear fog lamps, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable front seats with heating and Artico leather upholstery, a multi-functional leather and metal look steering wheel, push button start, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, dual zone automatic air conditioning, forward collision prevention, power door locks with auto-lock and much more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Driver and passenger seat memory
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,965 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
mbrace2
Wheelbase: 2,699 mm
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Max cargo capacity: 470 L
Rear Leg Room: 688 mm
Rear Head Room: 899 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
