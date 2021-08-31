2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Massaging seats
- Low mileage
- Driving aids
Here comes a very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe with all the equipment! This spacious coupe is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, massaging seats, distronic, pre-safe brake assist, attention assist, blind-spot warning, lane keep assist, AMG package, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, alloys, key-less entry, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
