2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

68,067 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

E400 4MATIC Coupe - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! H/K SOUND! DISTRONIC! MASSAGE SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,067KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689784
  • Stock #: 2944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2944
  • Mileage 68,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Massaging seats
- Low mileage
- Driving aids



Here comes a very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe with all the equipment! This spacious coupe is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, massaging seats, distronic, pre-safe brake assist, attention assist, blind-spot warning, lane keep assist, AMG package, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, alloys, key-less entry, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Power folding side mirrors
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

