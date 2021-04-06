2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 3 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6849323

6849323 Stock #: 2695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2695

Mileage 45,395 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in LED Lights Front Sensors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Sensors Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.