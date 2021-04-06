2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- New tires all around
- Single owner
- Upgraded enhanced driver assist features
Factory upgraded options: premium package, intelligent drive package
Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4matic with lots of upgrades! This sporty SUV is in like new condition in and out! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation, 360 camera camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, pre-safe brake, active steering, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, key-less go, memory seats, paddle shifters, satellite radio, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
