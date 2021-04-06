Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

45,395 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 6849323
  2. 6849323
  3. 6849323
  4. 6849323
  5. 6849323
  6. 6849323
  7. 6849323
  8. 6849323
  9. 6849323
  10. 6849323
  11. 6849323
  12. 6849323
  13. 6849323
  14. 6849323
  15. 6849323
  16. 6849323
  17. 6849323
  18. 6849323
  19. 6849323
  20. 6849323
  21. 6849323
  22. 6849323
  23. 6849323
  24. 6849323
  25. 6849323
  26. 6849323
  27. 6849323
  28. 6849323
  29. 6849323
  30. 6849323
  31. 6849323
  32. 6849323
  33. 6849323
  34. 6849323
  35. 6849323
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,395KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6849323
  • Stock #: 2695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2695
  • Mileage 45,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New tires all around
- Single owner
- Upgraded enhanced driver assist features

Factory upgraded options: premium package, intelligent drive package

Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4matic with lots of upgrades! This sporty SUV is in like new condition in and out! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one! 

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation, 360 camera camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, pre-safe brake, active steering, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, key-less go, memory seats, paddle shifters, satellite radio, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Honda Accord SE...
 34,628 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Highland...
 119,345 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 144,011 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory