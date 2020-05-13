2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Yes! We are open and serving our customers by scheduled appointments. Up for sale is a beautiful AMG Package Mercedez Benz GLA250 4Matic (all wheel drive) featuring push button start, heated seats, and steering wheel with paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control and more!
Comes fully certified and includes 6 months of Lubrico Drivers Shield Warranty.
Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome.
UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!
