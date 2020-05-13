Menu
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

GLA 250

Location

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,556KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011158
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB7GJ265133
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Yes! We are open and serving our customers by scheduled appointments. Up for sale is a beautiful AMG Package Mercedez Benz GLA250 4Matic (all wheel drive) featuring push button start, heated seats, and steering wheel with paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control and more!

Comes fully certified and includes 6 months of Lubrico Drivers Shield Warranty.

Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome.

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!

Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H5GLCAX

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

