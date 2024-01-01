Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced

Very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S AMG 4MATIC with loads of options! This stunning performance SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!
 
Fully loaded with the powerful 5.5L - Bi-turbo 8 cylinder engine producing 577hp, 7-speed automatic transmission, Apple Car Play, navigation, 360 camera, massage seats, distronic plus, steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, active suspension, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated/cooled seats, heated rear seats, Harman Kardon audio system, key-less go, memory seats, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified! 
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $45,900 PLUS HST & LIC.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

108,422 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,422KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4075
  • Mileage 108,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced


Very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S AMG 4MATIC with loads of options! This stunning performance SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the powerful 5.5L - Bi-turbo 8 cylinder engine producing 577hp, 7-speed automatic transmission, Apple Car Play, navigation, 360 camera, massage seats, distronic plus, steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, active suspension, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated/cooled seats, heated rear seats, Harman Kardon audio system, key-less go, memory seats, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, and much more! Too many features to list!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $45,900 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE