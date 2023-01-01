Menu
<p>2016 MITS Imiev. 4 door hatchback. all the options incl a/c.power windows am/fm.automatic.</p><p>Great run around city vehicle, Zero emissions , this Vehicle is a steal at only $8995.00 Clean car fax & only driven 54000kms, Low! Prices! Tribrook Auto Sales text or call Tony now 519-731-2186.</p><p>Pictures to follow !<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701798685160_8732689015983599 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

54,252 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

Sale

54,252KM
Used
VIN JA3215H46GU600226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 600226
  • Mileage 54,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MITS Imiev. 4 door hatchback. all the options incl a/c.power windows am/fm.automatic.

Great run around city vehicle, Zero emissions , this Vehicle is a steal at only $8995.00 Clean car fax & only driven 54000kms, Low! Prices! Tribrook Auto Sales text or call Tony now 519-731-2186.

Pictures to follow !

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

odometer
Wheels: 15 Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Tires: P145/65R15 Fr & P175/60R15 Rr
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Transmission: Single Speed Fixed Reduction Gear
Motor: Electric AC Synchronous -inc: Permanent magnetic motor
7.07 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding
reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat
Traction Battery Temperature and Trip Odometer
14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
7 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 16 kWh Capacity

