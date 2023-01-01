$8,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
4DR HB ES
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 600226
- Mileage 54,252 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MITS Imiev. 4 door hatchback. all the options incl a/c.power windows am/fm.automatic.
Great run around city vehicle, Zero emissions , this Vehicle is a steal at only $8995.00 Clean car fax & only driven 54000kms, Low! Prices! Tribrook Auto Sales text or call Tony now 519-731-2186.
Pictures to follow !
