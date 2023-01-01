$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
- Stock #: 169450Z
- VIN: JA4AZ2A34GZ602107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,268 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.026 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, ES Premium Package, Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Gloss Black Accent Panel, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks w/Fast-Key Keyless Entry, Power door mirrors, Power Driver's Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Silver Roof Rails, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
ES 2.4L SOHC 4WD CVT
Diamond White Pearl
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.
INSGMT
