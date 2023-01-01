2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 2 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10363668

10363668 Stock #: 169450Z

169450Z VIN: JA4AZ2A34GZ602107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 169450Z

Mileage 146,268 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.