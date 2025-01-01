Menu
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

113,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT One Owner | No Accidents | Sunroof

12775124

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT One Owner | No Accidents | Sunroof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
113,691KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW3GZ611927

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 561
  • Mileage 113,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

519-893-1501

2016 Mitsubishi RVR