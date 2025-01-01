$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi RVR
GT One Owner | No Accidents | Sunroof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
113,691KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW3GZ611927
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 561
- Mileage 113,691 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
