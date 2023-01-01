$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Juke
SV - Low Mileage
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
57,502KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10218810
- Stock #: UK2148
- VIN: JN8AF5MVXGT651526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2148
- Mileage 57,502 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
There are a lot of boring crossovers out there, but this Nissan Juke is anything but. This feisty crossover is as unique as you are. This 2016 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This low mileage wagon has just 57,502 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our JUKE's trim level is SV. This Juke SV is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, a USB port, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, push-button start, heated front seats, a rearview camera, six standard airbags, aluminum-alloy wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $22684 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Body-coloured door trim
Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Overall Width: 1,765 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm
Rear Leg Room: 815 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Wheelbase: 2,530 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,017 L
Overall Length: 4,125 mm
Overall height: 1,570 mm
Rear Head Room: 933 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Curb weight: 1,439 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2