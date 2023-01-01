2016 Nissan Juke

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 5 0 2 K M Used

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt NissanConnect Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Body-coloured door trim Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 45 L Overall Width: 1,765 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm Rear Leg Room: 815 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm Wheelbase: 2,530 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,017 L Overall Length: 4,125 mm Overall height: 1,570 mm Rear Head Room: 933 mm Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg Curb weight: 1,439 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

