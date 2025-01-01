Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

40,207 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12859472

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV1GT653164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,207 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

