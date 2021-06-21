$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
For something a little different, this quirky Nissan Juke is a versatile crossover that stands out with unique styling. This 2016 Nissan Juke is for sale today.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This coupe has 83,458 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gun metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Juke's trim level is SL. This Juke SL is packed with desirable features while still being a good value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with navigation, SiriusXM, and Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a power moonroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a 360-degree camera, automatic temperature control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is: - Reconditioned to the highest standards. - Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan! - Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance. - Up to $45/day Rental Assistance. - Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial. - 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection. - 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - 30-Day/2,000-Kilometer Comprehensive Coverage - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Body-coloured door trim
Premium Sound Package
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fosgate
Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Overall Width: 1,765 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 815 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Curb weight: 1,455 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Wheelbase: 2,530 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,017 L
Overall Length: 4,125 mm
Overall height: 1,570 mm
Rear Head Room: 933 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
NissanConnect
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.