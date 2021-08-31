2016 Nissan Juke

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7770051

7770051 Stock #: UK1834A

UK1834A VIN: JN8AF5MR6GT602309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,593 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Body-coloured door trim Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Curb weight: 1,324 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall Width: 1,765 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm Rear Leg Room: 815 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm Wheelbase: 2,530 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,017 L Overall Length: 4,125 mm Overall height: 1,570 mm Rear Head Room: 933 mm Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,229 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks NissanConnect Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.