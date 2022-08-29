2016 Nissan Maxima

$21,005 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 9 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1N4AA6AP1GC412510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4585A

Mileage 144,997 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Glass Sunroof Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including steering wheel Power rear window sunshade Total Number of Speakers: 11 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,630 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg Rear Leg Room: 870 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Overall Width: 1,860 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Front Head Room: 987 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 405 L Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,436 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm Overall Length: 4,897 mm Rear Head Room: 910 mm AppLink NissanConnect Services Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

