$21,005+ tax & licensing
$21,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2016 Nissan Maxima
2016 Nissan Maxima
Platinum
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$21,005
+ taxes & licensing
144,997KM
Used
- Stock #: NK4585A
- VIN: 1N4AA6AP1GC412510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,997 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
With respectable power, a pleasant ride, and luxurious features, this Nissan Maxima stands above the competition in full-size sedans. This 2016 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 144,997 kms. It's brilliant silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $160.44 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $25029 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Vehicle Features
Remote power door locks
Cooled Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Privacy glass: Light
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,630 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Rear Leg Room: 870 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Max cargo capacity: 405 L
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm
Overall Length: 4,897 mm
Rear Head Room: 910 mm
AppLink
NissanConnect Services
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
