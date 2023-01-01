$14,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
SV,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Key Less,Certified,Key Less
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10492446
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP7GL263152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Low Km's, Power Group, Key less, Bluetooth, Gas Saver, Clean CarFax, No Accident, New Tires all around, 2 Set of Key's, Certified, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
