2016 Nissan Micra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10492446

10492446 VIN: 3N1CK3CP7GL263152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.