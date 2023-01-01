Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SV,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Key Less,Certified,Key Less

2016 Nissan Micra

SV,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Key Less,Certified,Key Less

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492446
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP7GL263152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Low Km's, Power Group, Key less, Bluetooth, Gas Saver, Clean CarFax, No Accident, New Tires all around, 2 Set of Key's, Certified, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

