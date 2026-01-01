Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Micra

45,715 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Micra

4DR HB AUTO S

Watch This Vehicle
13478050

2016 Nissan Micra

4DR HB AUTO S

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13478050
  2. 13478050
  3. 13478050
  4. 13478050
  5. 13478050
  6. 13478050
  7. 13478050
  8. 13478050
  9. 13478050
  10. 13478050
  11. 13478050
  12. 13478050
  13. 13478050
  14. 13478050
  15. 13478050
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,715KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP7GL249199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 190,151 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX, Sunroof, Right Lane Camera, Alloy Wheels for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX, Sunroof, Right Lane Camera, Alloy Wheels 173,446 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT, Reg. Cab, XLT, 8 Ft. Box. V8 Box Liner for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT, Reg. Cab, XLT, 8 Ft. Box. V8 Box Liner 179,770 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Nissan Micra