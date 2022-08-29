$11,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,005
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
2016 Nissan Micra
SV
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
179,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9242575
- Stock #: NK4683A
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP4GL252707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,508 KM
Vehicle Description
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
For an affordable subcompact that's both fun and easy to drive, this Nissan Micra is a strong choice. This 2016 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 179,508 kms. It's metallic blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this affordable hatchback. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack and four-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Interior air filtration
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,527 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 860 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Overall Length: 3,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Curb weight: 1,089 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,514 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
