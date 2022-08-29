2016 Nissan Micra

$11,005 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 5 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9242575

9242575 Stock #: NK4683A

NK4683A VIN: 3N1CK3CP4GL252707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Metallic Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,508 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Wheel Width: 5.5 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 185 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,033 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm Rear Head Room: 976 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Wheelbase: 2,450 mm Overall height: 1,527 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 860 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm Overall Length: 3,827 mm Overall Width: 1,665 mm Curb weight: 1,089 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,514 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

