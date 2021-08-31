2016 Nissan Murano

Listing ID: 7653475

7653475 Stock #: UK1833

UK1833 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5GN135120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Metal-look/piano black dash trim Window grid and roof mount antenna Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 981 mm Rear Head Room: 959 mm Overall height: 1,722 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 967 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L Curb weight: 1,836 kg NissanConnect Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Overall Length: 4,888 mm Overall Width: 1,916 mm Front Leg Room: 1,028 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

