$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Nissan Murano
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9050074
- Stock #: 3309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3309
- Mileage 123,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
Here comes a beautiful Nissan Murano SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by its only owner! Very smooth driving vehicle, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, remote start, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.