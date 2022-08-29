Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

123,115 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

123,115KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3309
  • Mileage 123,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner

Here comes a beautiful Nissan Murano SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by its only owner! Very smooth driving vehicle, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, remote start, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

