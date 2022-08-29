2016 Nissan Murano

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 1 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9050074

9050074 Stock #: 3309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3309

Mileage 123,115 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.