2016 Nissan Pathfinder

<div><span lang=EN-CA><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br></span><span>- Accident free </span><br><span>- 7 Passenger<br>- Highly optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another lovely Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with all the bells and whistles has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot warning, rear DVD system, factory remote start, factory tow package, panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, leather seats, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, BOSE audio system, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

