2016 Nissan Pathfinder
PLATINUM 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DVD! 7 PASS!
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
PLATINUM 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DVD! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
114,108KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3982
- Mileage 114,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 7 Passenger
- Highly optioned
Another lovely Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD with all the bells and whistles has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot warning, rear DVD system, factory remote start, factory tow package, panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, leather seats, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, BOSE audio system, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Nissan Pathfinder