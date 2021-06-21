2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7525821

7525821 Stock #: UK1814

UK1814 VIN: 5N1AR2MM3GC661867

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1814

Mileage 113,047 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Simulated wood center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Simulated wood dash trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 73 L Overall Length: 5,008 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Overall height: 1,768 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg Overall Width: 1,960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,072 mm Curb weight: 1,987 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.