This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 113,047 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is: - Reconditioned to the highest standards. - Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan! - Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance. - Up to $45/day Rental Assistance. - Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial. - 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection. - 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Simulated wood center console trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Simulated wood dash trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Overall Length: 5,008 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Overall height: 1,768 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg
Overall Width: 1,960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Curb weight: 1,987 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
