2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Single owner
Here comes a Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD with only 50 KM! This 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, rear parking sensors, digital climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carproof Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
