2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 7 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7689802

7689802 Stock #: 2958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2958

Mileage 50,774 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 7 PASSENGER Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.