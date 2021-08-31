Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

50,774 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

SV 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! 7 PASS!

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! 7 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

50,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7689802
  Stock #: 2958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Single owner



Here comes a Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD with only 50 KM! This 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, rear parking sensors, digital climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, and more!



Certified!
Carproof Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

