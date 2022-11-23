$21,405+ tax & licensing
$21,405
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
S 7 Passenger
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
146,597KM
Used
- Stock #: NK4748A
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM5GC661997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 146,597 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with an aux jack and six-speaker audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, power windows, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 5,008 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Overall height: 1,768 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg
Overall Width: 1,960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Curb weight: 1,962 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
