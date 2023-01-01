$18,999+ tax & licensing
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
106,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392171
- Stock #: 3731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,493 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well equipped
Here comes another beautiful Nissan Rogue SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2