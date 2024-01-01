Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br>- Well optioned<br>- Well maintained<br>- Low mileage<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Freshly traded Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 60,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available!<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!<br></span><span>ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Nissan Rogue

60,512 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11406574
  2. 11406574
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,512KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4063
  • Mileage 60,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- Well maintained
- Low mileage


Freshly traded Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 60,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 128,030 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS! 99,394 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 96,803 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue