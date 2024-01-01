$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,512KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4063
- Mileage 60,512 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- Well maintained
- Low mileage
Freshly traded Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 60,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Well optioned
- Well maintained
- Low mileage
Freshly traded Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 60,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 128,030 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS! 99,394 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 96,803 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Nissan Rogue