2016 Nissan Rogue

$18,299 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 5 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7499019

7499019 Stock #: UK1807

UK1807 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC816227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1807

Mileage 107,551 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Rear Collision Warning Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Power Tailgate Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Premium Sound Package Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,840 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Head Room: 934 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,643 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,089 kg NissanConnect Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.